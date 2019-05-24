Co-presented by


Lok Sabha Election Results LIVE 2019

* Tables will be refreshed every 30 secs

Assembly Election Results LIVE 2019
Live Blog
Refresh

Assembly By-poll Results LIVE 2019
Live Blog
Refresh
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Politics News

Krishnanagar Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates:

Politics FP Staff May 24, 2019 17:04:03 IST pollpedia

Election Result 2019 LIVE | Candidate, Constituency and Party-Wise Winner List

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
AITC WON Mahua Moitra 614,872 Votes 45% Votes
BJP Kalyan Chaubey 551,654 Votes 40% Votes
CPI(M) Jha Shantanu 120,222 Votes 9% Votes
INC Intaj Ali Shah 38,305 Votes 3% Votes
SUCI Khodabox Shaikh 8,112 Votes 1% Votes
CPI(ML)(L) Subimal Sengupta 7,585 Votes 1% Votes
NOTA Nota 7,508 Votes 1% Votes
IND Nirapada Modak 6,512 Votes 0% Votes
BSP Uddhab Roy 4,199 Votes 0% Votes
IND Ashok Agarwala (Lalu Da) 2,967 Votes 0% Votes
IND Bhaskar Paul 2,282 Votes 0% Votes
ANP Jayanto Debnath 2,225 Votes 0% Votes
See More

Krishnanagar Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 12

Total electors: 1,476,783 (2014 estimates)

Male electors: 7,69,981

Female electors: 7,06,802

Assembly Constituencies: Tehatta, Palashipara, Kaliganj, Nakshipara, Chapra, Krishnanagar Uttar, Nabadwip

Reserved: No

Delimitation: Yes, Krishnanagar East and West were merged to form Krishnagar Uttar. Krishnaganj (SC) Assembly seat went to Ranaghat Lok Sabha constituency.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Satyabrata Mukherjee of the BJP surprisingly won the 1999 elections in the constituency, defeating CPM’s Dilip Chakraborty. However, CPM made a comeback in 2004, when its candidate Jyotirmoyee Sikdar won the seat. Since 2009 elections, the seat is held by actor-turned-politician Tapas Paul of the Trinamool Congress (TMC).

Demographics: The constituency has a sizeable Muslim population (around 25 percent) as well as a chunk of Christian voters. Matua, a Namshudra socio-religious community, are found in good numbers in the constituency.

 

Your guide to the latest seat tally, live updates, analysis and list of winners for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 542 constituencies on counting day of the general elections.

Updated Date: May 24, 2019 17:04:03 IST

Also See


Advertisement

fp-premium

Advertisement



Fake news and social media trolling: Impact on Election 2019 | Firstpost Conversations



Top Stories


Advertisement

fp-mobile