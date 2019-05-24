Krishnanagar Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates:

Krishnanagar Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 12

Total electors: 1,476,783 (2014 estimates)

Male electors: 7,69,981

Female electors: 7,06,802

Assembly Constituencies: Tehatta, Palashipara, Kaliganj, Nakshipara, Chapra, Krishnanagar Uttar, Nabadwip

Reserved: No

Delimitation: Yes, Krishnanagar East and West were merged to form Krishnagar Uttar. Krishnaganj (SC) Assembly seat went to Ranaghat Lok Sabha constituency.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Satyabrata Mukherjee of the BJP surprisingly won the 1999 elections in the constituency, defeating CPM’s Dilip Chakraborty. However, CPM made a comeback in 2004, when its candidate Jyotirmoyee Sikdar won the seat. Since 2009 elections, the seat is held by actor-turned-politician Tapas Paul of the Trinamool Congress (TMC).

Demographics: The constituency has a sizeable Muslim population (around 25 percent) as well as a chunk of Christian voters. Matua, a Namshudra socio-religious community, are found in good numbers in the constituency.

