Krishnagiri Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Krishnagiri Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency Number: 9

Total Electors: 13,79,957 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 7,05,468

Female Electors: 6,74,489

Assembly Constituencies: Uthangarai (SC), Bargur, Krishnagiri, Veppanapalli, Hosur, Thalli

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. Uthangarai and Veppanapalli were newly created Assembly segments.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: V Vetriselvam of the DMK won the seat in the 1999 polls. In the next two elections, his party colleague EG Sugavanam won the seat. In the 2014 elections, K Ashok Kumar of the AIADMK won the election.

Demography: Krishnagiri borders Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh and is considered a hub for horticulture in Tamil Nadu. Due to its geography, the influence of linguistic minorities such as Vokkaligas and Lingayats, the two dominant communities in Karnataka, and the Reddys, who are dominant in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, is largely visible in the Assembly segments of Thalli, Hosur and Veppanahalli. The other dominant communities are the Vanniyars, who form 20 percent of the electorate, the Dalits and Vellalars.

