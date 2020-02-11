Krishna Nagar Election Result 2020 LIVE Updates | Delhi Assembly Elections; Constituency, Party, Candidate Name Wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Delhi Assembly election 2020, Krishna Nagar profile | AAP's SK Bagga, also the sitting MLA, is trailing behind BJP's Ajay Goyal. Bagga had breached the BJP bastion Krishna Nagar in the 2015 Asssembly polls, but has received 51,486 votes till 2 pm. Goyal, on the other hand, got 53,907 votes.

The Krishna Nagar Assembly constituency, once considered a BJP stronghold, is set to witness a fierce battle between the BJP, AAP and Congress in the upcoming Assembly elections. While the Congress has fielded former minister and four-time MLA Ashok Walia, the BJP has fielded Anil Goyal to take on sitting MLA and AAP candidate SK Bagga.

According to a report in the The Times of India, Goyal, a doctor by profession, is the seventh richest candidate contesting the 2020 elections, with declared assets worth rs. 64.1 crore. Walia had won four elections prior to 2013 from the neighbouring Laxmi Nagar seat. Walia may garner votes as part of his erstwhile constituency was merged with the Krishna Nagar constituency in 2007. The AAP on the other hand is seeking a repeat of its victory in 2015 by fielding Bagga.

Demography: The Krishna Nagar Assembly constituency lies in the East Delhi district. As per the 2011 Census, the East Delhi district has a population of 17,09,346. The sex ratio is 843 while the average literacy rate is 89.31 percent.

The Krishna Nagar Assembly seat under the East Delhi Lok Sabha seat includes areas like Jagat Puri, Radhey Puri, Shastri Nagar, Khureji Khas, Indira Park, Police colony, Brij Puri, Ram Nagar, Anar Kali, Govind Pura, Pandit Park, Ghondli Village and others, and has a majority population of Punjabi community and traders.

Following is a brief description of the Assembly constituency:

Constituency number: 60

Total electors: 1,90,152

Male: 1,00,523

Female: 89,626

Transgender: 3

Voter turnout in previous election: 72 percent

Polling stations: 203

Major parties in the fray: BJP, AAP, Congress, BSP

Results in the last three elections: From 1995 to 2015, Krishna Nagar was a BJP bastion, with senior BJP leader Harsh Vardhan winning the seat five consecutive times. In 2008, Vardhan defeated Congress' Deepika Khullar by a slim margin of over 3000 votes. The BJP wrested the seat in the 2013 elections, with incumbent candidate Vardhan garnering more than twice the votes won by Congress' Vinod Kumar Monga. In 2015, the BJP's spell was broken when AAP's SK Bagga defeated Kiran Bedi, who was BJP's chief ministerial candidate, by a slim margin of over 2200 votes.

Assembly elections in Delhi will be held in a single phase on 8 February while results will be announced on 11 February. 1.46 crore voters are eligible to cast their votes. The term of the 70-member Delhi Assembly comes to an end on 22 February and a new House has to be constituted before that.

The election notification for the Delhi Assembly Election was issued on 14 January . The last date of nomination of candidates was January 21 and the last date of withdrawal of candidature was 24 January .

The Arvind Kejriwal led- Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) came to power in Delhi in February 2015 sweeping 67 of the 70 Assembly seats. The BJP had won three seats while the Congress drew a blank.

The Delhi Legislative Assembly was first constituted on 7 March, 1952 under the Government of Part C States Act, 1951. The 70 constituencies are distributed across nine districts North West, North, West, Central, South West, District New Delhi, South, East, North East.

