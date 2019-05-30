Krishan Pal, Minister of State 2019: Former Haryana BJP president served as minister of transport in Bansi Lal govt

Krishan Pal | Krishan Pal, the Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment in the first Narendra Modi government, was re-elected from the Faridabad constituency in Haryana in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections with 69 percent of the votes.

A former Haryana BJP president, he had also served as Minister for Transport from 1996 to 1999 in the Government of Haryana led by Bansi Lal. The BJP leader became a state minister after winning the corporation councillor elections in 1994. He was also an MLA from the Mewla Maharajpur Assembly constituency in Haryana in 1996.

Gurjar is another BJP leader who is a lawyer by profession. He completed his graduation from Jawaharlal Nehru College in Delhi in 1978 and got his law degree from Meerut University.