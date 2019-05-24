Kozhikode Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates: MK Raghavan of Congress wins

Kozhikode Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 5

Total electors: 1,177,644 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 6,09,585

Male electors: 5,68,059

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. The name of this constituency changed from Calicut to Kozhikode

Assembly Constituencies: Balusseri, Elathur, Kozhikode North, Kozhikode South, Beypore, Kunnamangalam, Koduvally

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: While in 1999, Congress candidate M Muralidharan won the election, in 2004 it was MP Veerendra Kumar from the Janata Dal (Secular) who was elected MP. Since 2009, Congress leader MK Raghavan has been the sitting MP here. In 2009, Raghavan beat CPM candidate PA Mohammed Riyas by a mere 838 votes.

Demographics: Kozhikode is largely an urban constituency, where development issues play an important role. In the wake of the Sabarimala protests, the BJP is expected to grab a significant chunk of Hindu voters, as per reports.

Your guide to the latest seat tally, live updates, analysis and list of winners for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 542 constituencies on counting day of the general elections.