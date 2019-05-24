Kottayam Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Thomas Chazhikadan of Kerala Congress M wins

Kottayam Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 14

Total electors: 1,158,819 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 587,001

Male electors: 5,71,808

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Assembly Constituencies: Piravom, Pala, Kaduthurthy, Vaikom, Ettumanoor, Kottayam, Puthupally

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In the 1999 and 2004 elections, Suresh Kurup from CPM was elected MP. In 2009, Kerala Congress (M) took over the seat. Jose K Mani, son of party president KM Mani, won the election in both 2009 and 2014. He was, however, nominated to the Rajya Sabha and the seat is currently vacant.

Demographics: Kottayam has a population of 19,79,384, of which 49.81 percent are Hindus and 43.48 percent are Christians. This constituency is the only seat won by Kerala Congress (M) in the state. The party is a part of the UDF and has decided to give the ticket to Thomas Chazhikkadan for the upcoming election.

