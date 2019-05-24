Co-presented by


Kottayam Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Thomas Chazhikadan of Kerala Congress M wins

Politics FP Research May 24, 2019 07:48:33 IST pollpedia

Election Result 2019 LIVE | Candidate, Constituency and Party-Wise Winner List

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
KC (M) WON Thomas Chazhikadan 421,046 Votes 46% Votes
CPI(M) V.N. Vasavan 314,787 Votes 35% Votes
KC Adv. P.C Thomas 155,135 Votes 17% Votes
BSP Jijo Joseph 7,403 Votes 1% Votes
NOTA Nota 7,191 Votes 1% Votes
SUCI E.V. Prakash 2,216 Votes 0% Votes
IND Thomas J. Nidhiry 1,496 Votes 0% Votes
IND Ignatious Illimoottil 1,065 Votes 0% Votes

Kottayam Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 14

Total electors: 1,158,819 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 587,001

Male electors: 5,71,808

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Assembly Constituencies: Piravom, Pala, Kaduthurthy, Vaikom, Ettumanoor, Kottayam, Puthupally

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In the 1999 and 2004 elections, Suresh Kurup from CPM was elected MP. In 2009, Kerala Congress (M) took over the seat. Jose K Mani, son of party president KM Mani, won the election in both 2009 and 2014. He was, however, nominated to the Rajya Sabha and the seat is currently vacant.

Demographics: Kottayam has a population of 19,79,384, of which 49.81 percent are Hindus and 43.48 percent are Christians. This constituency is the only seat won by Kerala Congress (M) in the state. The party is a part of the UDF and has decided to give the ticket to Thomas Chazhikkadan for the upcoming election.

Updated Date: May 24, 2019 07:48:33 IST

