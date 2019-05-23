Kota Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates: Om Birla of BJP wins

Kota Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 24

Total electors: 17,44,539

Female electors: 8,31,153

Male electors: 9,13,386

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. Ladpura and Ramganj Mandi Assembly seats were added from Chittorgarh Lok Sabha seat in 2008. Hindoli Assembly seat was removed. Kota North and Kota South Assembly seats were created post-delimitation. Digod and Baran Assembly seats were dissolved.

Assembly constituencies: Keshoraipatan (SC), Bundi, Pipalda, Sangod, Kota North, Kota South, Ladpura, Ramganj Mandi (SC).

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: BJP leader Raghuveer Singh Koushal won the seat in 1999 and 2004. In 2009, Congress leader and scion of the former Kota royal family Ijyaraj Singh won the seat in 2009. However, he lost to BJP leader Om Birla in 2014.

Demographics: It covers the entire Kota district and is spread across parts of Bundi district. It has over 2.5 lakh Meena voters in the parliamentary constituency.

Your guide to the latest seat tally, live updates, analysis and list of winners for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 542 constituencies on counting day of the general elections.