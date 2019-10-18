Haryana Assembly Election 2019, Kosli profile: Newly formed after 2007 delimitation, constituency yet to see clear dominance of one party

Kosli Assembly Election 2019 | With the Election Commission announcing the election dates for poll-bound Haryana Assembly, which is scheduled to be held in a single-phase on 21 October, the poll body is gearing up to conduct the electoral exercise in a democratic set up.

The present term of the Haryana Assembly will end on 2 November.

Of the 90 Assembly constituencies in the state, 17 are reserved for Scheduled Castes and 73 fall under the General category, as per the Delimitation of Parliamentary and Assembly Constituencies Order, 2008.

The state has a total number of 1,81,91,228 people as general electors while 1,07,486 are enrolled as Service Voters, taking the final electoral rolls to 1,82,98,714 who will exercise their franchise in 19,425 polling stations. This year, the number of polling stations installed in the state saw a jump of 19.58 percent from 2014.

According to the Election Commission, the last date for filing of nomination is 4 October and the date for scrutiny of nominations is 5 October. The last date for the withdrawal of candidature is 7 October.

Counting of votes will take place on 24 October.

Following is a brief description of the Kosli Assembly seat:

Constituency number:73

Total electors: 2,37,234

Female electors: 1,10,821

Male electors: 1,26,412

Third gender electors: 1

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Results in the last four elections: In 2009, the Congress had fielded Yaduvender Singh, who defeated Jagdish Yadav, an Independent candidate by a margin of 3,423 votes. Currently, the Kosli seat is held by BJP's Bikram Singh Thekedar who received 39.33 percent of the votes. INLD candidate Jagdish Yadav was the runner-up losing by a margin of 10,767 votes.

Kiranpal Yadav from INLD, Ajit Singh Chahal from Bahujan Samaj Party, Yaduvender Yadav from Congress and Laxman Singh Yadav from the BJP are trying their luck in the constituency in 2019 among others.

Click here for the full list of candidates in Kosli LAC in 2019

Demographics: Located in Rewari district, Kosli Assembly seat came into existence following 2007 delimitation. The constituency is a part of Rohtak Lok Sabha seat but has a dominant presence of Ahir voters. Kosli was formed out of the polling booths of Jatusana (now abolished), Salhawas, Jhajjar, Bawal and Rewari Assembly constituencies. As per the 2011 census, of the total 2,39,722 population, 96.63 percent is rural while 3.37 percent is urban population.

Click here for detailed coverage of Assembly Elections 2019

The Great Diwali Discount!

Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.

Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .