Koregaon Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates | Assembly Elections; Constituency, Party, Candidate Name Wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Koregaon Assembly Election 2019 | The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly elections. Voting for the 288-member Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October, authorities said. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.

The notification and nomination process for the Assembly election was issued on 27 September. Candidates could file their nominations latest by 4 October. The scrutiny of nomination papers was done on 5 October and the last date to withdraw candidature from the electoral battle was 7 October. A total of 95,473 polling stations will be set up for over 8.95 crore voters in Maharashtra.

There is one reserved seat under Scheduled Caste category in the Satara district — Phaltan

Constituency Name—Koregaon

Constituency Number—257

District Name—Satara

Total Electors—298545



Female Electors—145018



Male Electors—153527



Third Gender – 0

Reserved –No

Results in previous elections— In 2014, incumbent MLA and NCP candidate Shashikant Jaywantrao Shinde won again from the seat. In 2009, Shinde had won again with 48620 votes. In 2004, independent candidate Shri. Patil Bhimrao Parasharam lost to NCP's Dr.Shalinitai Vasantrao Patil who won with almost 61326 votes.

Currently, in 2019, Kiran Kashinath Sawant of BSP is contesting against Mahesh Sambhajiraje Shinde of Shiv Sena and Shashikant Jaywantrao Shinde of NCP.

