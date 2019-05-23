Korba Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Korba Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 4

Total electors: 14,23,729 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 6,93,610

Male electors: 7,29,701

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. The constituency came into existence in 2008.

Assembly Constituencies: Bharatpur-Sonhat (ST), Rampur (ST), Pali-Tanakhar (ST), Manendragarh, Korba, Marwahi (ST), Baikunthpur, Katghora

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In 2009, Charandas Mahant from Congress, who was MP from Janjgir-Champa in 2004, was elected MP from here. Banshilal Mahto from BJP won the seat in 2014 with a margin of 4,265 votes.

Demographics: The constituency is spread across Korba, Koriya, and Bilaspur districts in Chhattisgarh. There is a significant population of tribals in this constituency, especially in Koriya district. The Korba district is an agriculture belt where over 68 percent of residents are engaged in farming. The main crop sown is paddy. The district is also known as the coal hub of the state. The Korba coalfield is one of the largest coal contributors in the country.

