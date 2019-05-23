Co-presented by


Korba Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Politics FP Research May 23, 2019 10:43:07 IST pollpedia

Election Result 2019 LIVE | Candidate, Constituency and Party-Wise Winner List

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
GGP Tuleshwar Hirasingh Markam 0 Votes 0% Votes
APOI Chandra Bhushan Kanwar Adhivakta L L M 0 Votes 0% Votes
BPCP Raj Kumar Yadav 0 Votes 0% Votes
BHBP Rajesh Pandey 0 Votes 0% Votes
RHSP Suman Lal Khande 0 Votes 0% Votes
BTP Lilambar Singh 0 Votes 0% Votes
BSP Parmit Singh 0 Votes 0% Votes
INC Jyotsna Charandas Mahant 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Pramod Kumar Sharma 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Deepak Sahu 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Ramdayal Uraon 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Lakhan Lal Dewangan 0 Votes 0% Votes
NOTA Nota 0 Votes 0% Votes
BJP Jyoti Nand Dubey 0 Votes 0% Votes
See More

Korba Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 4

Total electors: 14,23,729 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 6,93,610

Male electors: 7,29,701

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. The constituency came into existence in 2008.

Assembly Constituencies: Bharatpur-Sonhat (ST), Rampur (ST), Pali-Tanakhar (ST), Manendragarh, Korba, Marwahi (ST), Baikunthpur, Katghora

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In 2009, Charandas Mahant from Congress, who was MP from Janjgir-Champa in 2004, was elected MP from here. Banshilal Mahto from BJP won the seat in 2014 with a margin of 4,265 votes.

Demographics: The constituency is spread across Korba, Koriya, and Bilaspur districts in Chhattisgarh. There is a significant population of tribals in this constituency, especially in Koriya district. The Korba district is an agriculture belt where over 68 percent of residents are engaged in farming. The main crop sown is paddy. The district is also known as the coal hub of the state. The Korba coalfield is one of the largest coal contributors in the country.

Your guide to the latest seat tally, live updates, analysis and list of winners for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 542 constituencies on counting day of the general elections.

Updated Date: May 23, 2019 10:43:07 IST

