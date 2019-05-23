Koraput Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Koraput Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency Number: 21

Total Electors: 13,00,437 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 6,29,268

Female Electors: 6,71,169

Assembly Constituencies: Gunupur, Bissam-Cuttack, Rayagada, Lakshmipur, Pottangi, Koraput, Jeypore

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Tribes

Delimited: Yes, in 2008.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Giridhar Gamang, the former chief minister, won multiple elections from this constituency. In the 1999 elections, his wife Hema Gamang won the seat as a Congress candidate. In 2009, the former chief minister lost to Jayaram Pangi of the BJD. In the last election, Jhina Hikaka of the BJD defeated Gamang by a margin of 19,000 votes.

Demography: Rich in mineral resources, Koraput is a tribal dominated constituency in Odisha. Over 50 percent of the population is tribal. However, it suffers from resource curse, evident by the fact that it is one of the 250 economically backward districts in India. It also has a literacy rate of only about 50 percent, as per the 2011 Census.

