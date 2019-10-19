Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019, Kopri Pachpakhadi profile: Contesting on BJP ticket, PWD minister Eknath Shinde confident of return for third term

Kopri Pachpakhadi Assembly Election 2019| The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly elections. Voting for the 288-member Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October, authorities said. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.

The notification and nomination process for the Assembly election was issued on 27 September. Candidates filed their nominations latest by 4 October. The scrutiny of nomination papers was done on 5 October and the last date to withdraw candidature from the electoral battle was 7 October. A total of 95,473 polling stations will be set up for over 8.95 crore voters in Maharashtra.

There are three reserved seats under Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe categories in the Thane district — Bhiwandi Rural (ST), Shahapur (ST), Ambarnath (SC).

Constituency Name—Kopri Pachpakhadi

Constituency Number—147

District Name—Thane

Total Electors—351370

Female Electors—158291

Male Electors—193069

Third Gender—10

Reserved—No

Results in previous elections— Eknath Sambhaji Shinde of Shiv Sena won the 2009 Assembly elections and is the present MLA of this constituency. He defeated Shinde Manoj Tukaram of Congress with a huge margin. Shinde secured 73,502 votes as against Tukaram's 40,726 votes. In 2014, Eknath Sambhaji Shinde won this seat with 1,00,316 votes against BJP candidate Sandeep Lele who netted 48,447 votes.

In 2019, the PWD minister Shinde will be contesting against Sanjay Pandurang Ghadigaonkar of the Congress.

Demographics – Kopri Pachpakhadi is a part of the Thane district. It comes under the Konkan region.

