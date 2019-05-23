Koppal Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates: Karadi Sanganna Amarappa of BJP wins

Koppal Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 8

Total Electors: 15,35,105 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 7,70,316

Female Electors: 7,64,789

Assembly Constituencies: Sindhanur, Maski (ST), Kushtagi, Kanakagiri (SC), Gangawati, Yelburga, Koppal, Siruguppa (ST)

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes, in 2008

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: HG Ramulu of the Congress won the seat in 1999 elections. K Virupaxappa of the Congress won the seat in the 2004 elections. In the 2009 elections, Shivaramagouda Shivanagouda of the BJP wrested the seat from the Congress. BJP’s Karadi Sangana is the incumbent MP from Koppal.

Demography: Koppal is the least developed district in the state but is mineral-rich, what is called resource curse in economic terminology. Telugu voters are a significant factor in Koppal, accounting for at least 30 percent of the population in the district. The Lingayat community is influential in the Koppal Lok Sabha constituency. The community’s influence can be gauged by the fact that Lingayat candidates have won 11 times since 1952.

