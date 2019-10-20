Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019, Kopargaon profile: BJP's Kolhe Snehalata Bipindada defends seat against NCP's Ashutosh Ashokrao Kale

Kopargaon Assembly Election 2019 | The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly elections. Voting for the 288-member Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October, authorities said. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.

The notification and nomination process for the Assembly election was issued on 27 September. Candidates filed their nominations latest by 4 October. The scrutiny of nomination papers was done on 5 October and the last date to withdraw candidature from the electoral battle was 7 October. A total of 95,473 polling stations will be set up for over 8.95 crore voters in Maharashtra.

There are two reserved seats under Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe categories in the Ahmednagar district — Akole (ST) and Shrirampur (SC).

Constituency Name—Kopargaon

Constituency Number—219

District Name—Ahmednagar

Total Electors—264388

Female Electors—129426

Male Electors—134956

Third Gender—6

Reserved—None

Results in previous elections– In 2014, BJP candidate Kolhe Snehlata Bipindada won this seat with 99,763 votes against Shiv Sena candidate Aashutosh Ashokrao Kale who recieved 70,493 votes. In 2009 and 2004 assembly polls, Shiv Sena candidate Shankarrao Ashokrao Kale emerged as the winner by defeating NCP candidate Bipindada Shankarrao Kolhe twice. In 2009, he won with 84,680 votes against NCP candidate’s 77,989 votes for the seat and in 2004, he defeated him with a margin of 16,000 votes for the seat. In 1999, NCP candidate Kolhe Shankarrao Genuji won the seat by securing 40,933 votes against Shiv Sena candidate Namdeorao Rakhamaji Parjane’s 36,654 votes for the seat.

In 2019, Kolhe Snehalata Bipindada of BJP will be seen defending her seat against Ashutosh Ashokrao Kale of NCP and Madhav Sakharam Tribhuvan of BSP among others.

