Kollam Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates: NK Premachandran of RSP wins

Kollam Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 18

Total electors: 1,214,771 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 6,42,404

Male electors: 5,72,367

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. In 2008 Quilon constituency became Kollam. While Kunnathoor and Karunagapalli segments were removed, Punalur and Chadayamangalam segments were added to the newly formed one.

Assembly Constituencies: Kollam, Punalur, Chavara, Chadayamangalam, Eravipuram, Kundara, Chathannoor

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: P Rajendran of the CPM was elected MP from the Quilon constituency in both 1999 and 2004. Congress party’s N Peethambarakurup won the election in 2009. NK Premachandran from the Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) defeated CPM heavyweight MA Baby to win the seat in the 2014 Lok Sabha election.

Demographics: It is considered a swing constituency which can go either to the LDF or the UDF. It has a sizeable population of plantation workers as well as a strong fishing community. Cashew industry is a significant player in this constituency.

