Kollam Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates: NK Premachandran of RSP wins

Kollam Lok Sabha Constituency
Constituency number: 18
Total electors: 1,214,771 (2014 estimates)
Female electors: 6,42,404
Male electors: 5,72,367
Reserved: No
Delimited: Yes. In 2008 Quilon constituency became Kollam. While Kunnathoor and Karunagapalli segments were removed, Punalur and Chadayamangalam segments were added to the newly formed one.
Assembly Constituencies: Kollam, Punalur, Chavara, Chadayamangalam, Eravipuram, Kundara, Chathannoor
Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: P Rajendran of the CPM was elected MP from the Quilon constituency in both 1999 and 2004. Congress party’s N Peethambarakurup won the election in 2009. NK Premachandran from the Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) defeated CPM heavyweight MA Baby to win the seat in the 2014 Lok Sabha election.
Demographics: It is considered a swing constituency which can go either to the LDF or the UDF. It has a sizeable population of plantation workers as well as a strong fishing community. Cashew industry is a significant player in this constituency.
Your guide to the latest seat tally, live updates, analysis and list of winners for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 542 constituencies on counting day of the general elections.
Updated Date: May 24, 2019 07:48:07 IST