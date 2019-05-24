Co-presented by


Kollam Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates: NK Premachandran of RSP wins

Politics FP Research May 24, 2019 07:48:07 IST pollpedia

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
CPI(M) K.N.Balagopal 350,821 Votes 75% Votes
BJP Adv.K.V.Sabu 103,339 Votes 22% Votes
NOTA Nota 6,018 Votes 1% Votes
IND Saji Kollam 2,629 Votes 1% Votes
IND Suni Kalluvathukkal 1,708 Votes 0% Votes
SUCI Twinkle Prabhakaran 1,319 Votes 0% Votes
IND Dr.Sreekumar.J 1,150 Votes 0% Votes
IND N.Jayarajan 830 Votes 0% Votes
IND Nagaraj.G 632 Votes 0% Votes
RSP N.K.Premachandran 0 Votes 0% Votes

Kollam Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 18

Total electors: 1,214,771 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 6,42,404

Male electors: 5,72,367

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. In 2008 Quilon constituency became Kollam. While Kunnathoor and Karunagapalli segments were removed, Punalur and Chadayamangalam segments were added to the newly formed one.

Assembly Constituencies: Kollam, Punalur, Chavara, Chadayamangalam, Eravipuram, Kundara, Chathannoor

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: P Rajendran of the CPM was elected MP from the Quilon constituency in both 1999 and 2004. Congress party’s N Peethambarakurup won the election in 2009. NK Premachandran from the Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) defeated CPM heavyweight MA Baby to win the seat in the 2014 Lok Sabha election.

Demographics: It is considered a swing constituency which can go either to the LDF or the UDF. It has a sizeable population of plantation workers as well as a strong fishing community. Cashew industry is a significant player in this constituency.

Updated Date: May 24, 2019 07:48:07 IST

