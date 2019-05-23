Co-presented by


Kolkata Uttar Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates:

Politics FP Research May 23, 2019 16:44:11 IST pollpedia

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
AITC Bandyopadhyay Sudip 199,441 Votes 49% Votes
BJP Rahul (Biswajit) Sinha 155,305 Votes 38% Votes
CPI(M) Kaninika Bose (Ghosh) 28,981 Votes 7% Votes
INC Syed Shahid Imam 13,002 Votes 3% Votes
NOTA Nota 3,240 Votes 1% Votes
IND Anujit Kumar Nan 2,272 Votes 1% Votes
IND Debjit Roy Chowdhury 1,441 Votes 0% Votes
BSP Omprakash Prajapati 1,051 Votes 0% Votes
PJP(S) Rathindra Nath Roy 669 Votes 0% Votes
SUCI Bijnan Kumar Bera 633 Votes 0% Votes
IND Sumanta Bhowmick 584 Votes 0% Votes
JSVP Subhash Verma 506 Votes 0% Votes
PPOI Rinku Gupta 395 Votes 0% Votes
IND Kalipada Jana 373 Votes 0% Votes
SHS Manas Majumder 347 Votes 0% Votes
JSNP Naresh Kr Singh 294 Votes 0% Votes
IND Panna Lal Shaw 266 Votes 0% Votes
PDS Mir Tipu Sultan Ali 215 Votes 0% Votes
RAM Manmohan Garodia 209 Votes 0% Votes
IND Utpal Biswas 204 Votes 0% Votes
BPHP Md Imtiaz Khan 175 Votes 0% Votes
BMAP Joydeb Das 114 Votes 0% Votes
Kolkata Uttar Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 24

Total electors: 14,33,985 (2014 estimates)

Male electors: 7,97,437

Female electors: 6,36,548

Assembly Constituencies: Chowringhee, Entally, Beleghata, Jorasanko, Shyampukur, Maniktala, Kashipur Belgachhia

Reserved: No

Delimitation: Yes. The constituency came into existence after the merger of Kolkata North East and Kolkata North West constituencies.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Sudip Bandopadhyay of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) has been representing the constituency since 2009.

Demographics: The Assembly segments that once made up parts of North East constituency are known to have a sizeable population of Muslims, who can swing the election in anyone’s favour.

Updated Date: May 23, 2019 16:44:11 IST

