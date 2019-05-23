Kolkata Uttar Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates:

Kolkata Uttar Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 24

Total electors: 14,33,985 (2014 estimates)

Male electors: 7,97,437

Female electors: 6,36,548

Assembly Constituencies: Chowringhee, Entally, Beleghata, Jorasanko, Shyampukur, Maniktala, Kashipur Belgachhia

Reserved: No

Delimitation: Yes. The constituency came into existence after the merger of Kolkata North East and Kolkata North West constituencies.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Sudip Bandopadhyay of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) has been representing the constituency since 2009.

Demographics: The Assembly segments that once made up parts of North East constituency are known to have a sizeable population of Muslims, who can swing the election in anyone’s favour.

