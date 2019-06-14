Kolkata doctors' strike: Mukul Roy-led BJP delegation seeks governor's intervention, accuses TMC of unleashing 'reign of terror'

Kolkata: The BJP demanded the immediate resignation of West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee from her home and health portfolios and sought the intervention of Governor KN Tripathi to resolve the impasse in the state's health sector which continued for the fourth day on Friday.

"The governor should talk to the chief minister immediately and exercise his power as constitutional head of the state to resolve the impasse and restore peace," senior BJP leader Mukul Roy told reporters after meeting the Tripathi at Raj Bhavan here in the evening.

Roy, who headed the BJP delegation to the governor, said the TMC has unleashed a "reign of terror" in the state, which has resulted in restlessness in all walks of life. Roy claimed restlessness also prevailed across the state, from Darjeeling to the Jangalmahal and from north Bengal to south Bengal. "The chief minister should leave her ego and arrogance and resolve the stalemate immediately in the interest of the people. Please don't complicate the situation further," Roy said.

He also urged the governor for a permanent political solution to the problems in Darjeeling hills. "There should be a permanent political solution to the problems in Darjeeling hills for congenial atmosphere for peaceful living," the BJP leader said. Since the BJP won the Darjeeling Lok Sabha seat with a massive margin, the TMC goons have attacked innocent people there, making the lives of locals miserable, he alleged.

With the joining of majority councillors with the BJP, the civic body in the hills have drifted towards the saffron party, he said, adding "since then the TMC goons have forced the local people to leave the hills. The Darjeeling police superintendent also helped in arresting many hill people, who were also beaten up in custody, he alleged.

The terror unleashed by the TMC goons should be stopped, arrested hill people released and peace restored, the BJP demanded.

Not only Darjeeling, but supporters of the opposition parties have also become the victims of the TMC's atrocities and a woman BJP supporter was hacked to death at Hasnabad in North 24-Parganas district on Thursday night, Roy said while demanding immediate measures against such "state-sponsored terror" unleashed by the ruling TMC.

