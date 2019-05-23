Kolkata Dakshin Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Mala Roy from AITC is leading with 65.1% votes at 4:25 PM

Kolkata Dakshin Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 23

Total electors: 16,85,296 (2014 estimates)

Male electors: 8,90,251

Female electors: 7,95,045

Assembly Constituencies: Kasba, Behala Purba, Behala Paschim, Kolkata Port, Bhabanipur, Rashbehari, Ballygunge

Reserved: No

Delimitation: Yes. Before 2008, Tollygunge and Chowringhee Assembly segments were part of this Lok Sabha constituency.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Mamata Banerjee represented the constituency between 1991 and 2011, when she vacated the seat to become the state chief minister. Since 2011, the seat is being held by Subrata Bakshi of the TMC.

