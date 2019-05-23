Co-presented by


Kolkata Dakshin Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Mala Roy from AITC is leading with 65.1% votes at 4:25 PM

Politics FP Research May 23, 2019 16:42:16 IST pollpedia

Election Result 2019 LIVE | Candidate, Constituency and Party-Wise Winner List

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
AITC Mala Roy 312,053 Votes 65% Votes
BJP Chandra Kumar Bose 99,904 Votes 21% Votes
CPI(M) Nandini Mukherjee 33,422 Votes 7% Votes
INC Mita Chakraborty 22,411 Votes 5% Votes
NOTA Nota 4,397 Votes 1% Votes
IND Santanu Roy 2,464 Votes 1% Votes
IND Rita Dutta 1,039 Votes 0% Votes
BSP Sarfaraz Khan 737 Votes 0% Votes
IND Niraj Agarwal 655 Votes 0% Votes
SUCI Debabrata Bera 589 Votes 0% Votes
SHS Sridhar Chandra Bagari 527 Votes 0% Votes
IND Kashinath Das 405 Votes 0% Votes
IND Gautam Mitra 289 Votes 0% Votes
IND Badal Mondal 285 Votes 0% Votes
Kolkata Dakshin Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 23

Total electors: 16,85,296 (2014 estimates)

Male electors: 8,90,251

Female electors: 7,95,045

Assembly Constituencies: Kasba, Behala Purba, Behala Paschim, Kolkata Port, Bhabanipur, Rashbehari, Ballygunge

Reserved: No

Delimitation: Yes. Before 2008, Tollygunge and Chowringhee Assembly segments were part of this Lok Sabha constituency.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Mamata Banerjee represented the constituency between 1991 and 2011, when she vacated the seat to become the state chief minister. Since 2011, the seat is being held by Subrata Bakshi of the TMC.

Updated Date: May 23, 2019 16:42:16 IST

