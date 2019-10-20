Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019, Kolhapur North profile: Shiv Sena's Rajesh Vinayak Kshirsagar defends seat against multiple challengers

Kolhapur North Assembly Election 2019 | The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly elections. Voting for the 288-member Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October, authorities said. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.

The notification and nomination process for the Assembly election was issued on 27 September. Candidates filed their nominations latest by 4 October. The scrutiny of nomination papers was done on 5 October and the last date to withdraw candidature from the electoral battle was 7 October. A total of 95,473 polling stations will be set up for over 8.95 crore voters in Maharashtra.

There is one reserved seat under Scheduled Caste category in the Kolhapur district — Hatkanangle.

Constituency Name—Kolhapur North

Constituency Number—276

District Name—Kolhapur

Total Electors—285434

Female Electors—142647

Male Electors—142783

Third Gender—4

Reserved—None

Results in previous elections—The incumbent MLA and the Shiv Sena candidate Rajesh Vinayakrao Kshirsagar has constantly won elections by defeating Congress representatives.

In 2014, Vinayakrao defeated Congress representative Kadam Satyajit Shivajirao 47,315 votes by securing 69,376 votes against him. In 2009, Vinayakrao won the elections by securing 70,129 votes against the Congress candidate Chhatrapati Malojiraje Shahu’s 66,442 votes.

In 2019 Assembly polls incumbent MLA Rajesh Vinayak Kshirsagar will be seen defending his seat against Ajay Prakash Kurane of BSP, Chandrakant Pandit Jadhav of Congress among other opponents.

