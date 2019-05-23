Kolhapur Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates:Sudhakar Tukaram Shrangare leading till 1:00PM

Kolhapur Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 47

Total electors: 17,58,300

Female electors: 8,48,974

Male electors: 9,09,326

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. Radhanagiri Assembly segment was added from erstwhile Ichalkaranji Lok Sabha seat which was dissolved in 2008. Sangrul and Gadhinglaj Assembly segments were dissolved from the Kolhapur Lok Sabha seat as well.

Assembly constituencies: Chandgad, Radhanagari, Kagal, Kolhapur South, Karvir, Kolhapur North.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: It is an NCP stronghold. Sadashivrao Mandlik was the MP from 1999 to 2009. In 2009, he contested as an Independent candidate and defeated NCP’s Chhatrapati Sambhajirao Shahu. In 2014, NCP leader Dhananjay Mahadik defeated Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Mandalik.

Demographics: It covers parts of Kolhapur district. Kolhapur district has a population of 38,76,001 people as per Census 2011. SCs constitute 13.01 percent of the district population while STs form 0.78 percent. Though a Hindu-majority district, it has a Muslim population of 2.86 lakh.

