Kolhapur Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Politics FP Research May 23, 2019 11:41:42 IST pollpedia

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
BLP Kisan Keraba Katkar 0 Votes 0% Votes
VBA Dr. Aruna Mohan Mali 0 Votes 0% Votes
SHS Sanjay Sadashivrao Mandlik 0 Votes 0% Votes
BRSP Dayanand Maruti Kamble 0 Votes 0% Votes
BMP Nagratna Siddharth 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Bajirao Sadashiv Naik 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Paresh Dattatray Bhosale 0 Votes 0% Votes
NCP Dhananjay Mahadik 0 Votes 0% Votes
NOTA Nota 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Mulla Mushtak Ajij 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Mane Arvind Bhiva 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Yuvraj Bhimrao Desai 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Rajendra Balaso Koli (Galatage) 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Sandeep Bhairvnath Kogale 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Sandeep Gundopant Sankpal 0 Votes 0% Votes
BSP Dundappa Kundappa Shrikant Sir 0 Votes 0% Votes
 Kolhapur Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 47

Total electors: 17,58,300

Female electors: 8,48,974

Male electors: 9,09,326

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. Radhanagiri Assembly segment was added from erstwhile Ichalkaranji Lok Sabha seat which was dissolved in 2008. Sangrul and Gadhinglaj Assembly segments were dissolved from the Kolhapur Lok Sabha seat as well.

Assembly constituencies: Chandgad, Radhanagari, Kagal, Kolhapur South, Karvir, Kolhapur North.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: It is an NCP stronghold. Sadashivrao Mandlik was the MP from 1999 to 2009. In 2009, he contested as an Independent candidate and defeated NCP’s Chhatrapati Sambhajirao Shahu. In 2014, NCP leader Dhananjay Mahadik defeated Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Mandalik.

Demographics: It covers parts of Kolhapur district. Kolhapur district has a population of 38,76,001 people as per Census 2011. SCs constitute 13.01 percent of the district population while STs form 0.78 percent. Though a Hindu-majority district, it has a Muslim population of 2.86 lakh.

Your guide to the latest seat tally, live updates, analysis and list of winners for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections.

Updated Date: May 23, 2019 11:41:42 IST

