Kolar Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates: S. Munisamy of BJP defeats veteran leader KH Muniyappa

Kolar Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 28

Total Electors: 14,92,975 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 7,55,450

Female Electors: 7,37,525

Assembly Constituencies: Sildaghata, Chintamani, Srinivaspura, Mulbagal (SC), Kolar Gold Fields (SC), Bangarapet (SC), Kolar, Malur

Reserved:Yes. For Scheduled Castes

Delimited:Yes. In 2008

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Kolar Lok Sabha seat is a Congress stronghold. Former Union Minister KH Muniyappa has been winning this seat continuously since 1991.

Demography: Known as for its gold mines, Kolar is part of the Vokkaliga belt, where the caste plays an important role during the elections. The constituency lies on the border with Andhra Pradesh, which explains the sizeable population of Telugu speakers in the district. According to some estimates, 30 percent of the population in the district speak Telugu.

