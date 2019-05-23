Co-presented by


Lok Sabha Election Results LIVE 2019

* Tables will be refreshed every 30 secs

Assembly Election Results LIVE 2019
Live Blog
Refresh

Assembly By-poll Results LIVE 2019
Live Blog
Refresh
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Politics News

Kokrajhar Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Politics FP Research May 23, 2019 07:44:37 IST pollpedia

Election Result 2019 LIVE | Candidate, Constituency and Party-Wise Winner List

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
VPI Rajesh Narzary 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Naba Kumar Sarania 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Prasanjit Kumar Das 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Ranjoy Kr. Brahma 0 Votes 0% Votes
PJP(S) Charan Iswary 0 Votes 0% Votes
UPP(L) Urkhao Gwra Brahma 0 Votes 0% Votes
NOTA Nota 0 Votes 0% Votes
CPI(M) Biraj Deka 0 Votes 0% Votes
INC Sabda Ram Rabha 0 Votes 0% Votes
BPF Pramila Rani Brahma 0 Votes 0% Votes

Kokrajhar Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 5

Total electors: 15,05,476 (2014 estimates)

Male electors: 7,76,071

Female electors: 7,29,405

Assembly Constituencies: Gossaigaon, Kokrajhar East (ST), Kokrajhar West (ST), Sidli (ST), Bijni, Sorbhog, Bhabanipur, Tamulpur, Barama (ST) and Chapaguri (ST)

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Tribes

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Sansuma Khunggur Bwiswmuthiary, an Independent candidate until 2009 and later as a candidate of the Bodoland’s People’s Front, represented the constituency between 1998 and 2014. In the 2014 elections, another Independent candidate Naba Kumar Sarania won the seat.

Demographics: The seat is dominated by the indigenous Bodo community who constitute little less than half of the 15 lakh voters. Minorities, mainly Muslims, are nearly four lakh voters. SCs like Koch Rajbanshis are also found in significant numbers.

Your guide to the latest seat tally, live updates, analysis and list of winners for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 542 constituencies on counting day of the general elections.

Updated Date: May 23, 2019 07:44:37 IST

Also See


Advertisement

fp-premium

Advertisement



Fake news and social media trolling: Impact on Election 2019 | Firstpost Conversations



Top Stories


Advertisement

fp-mobile