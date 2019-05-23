Kokrajhar Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Kokrajhar Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 5

Total electors: 15,05,476 (2014 estimates)

Male electors: 7,76,071

Female electors: 7,29,405

Assembly Constituencies: Gossaigaon, Kokrajhar East (ST), Kokrajhar West (ST), Sidli (ST), Bijni, Sorbhog, Bhabanipur, Tamulpur, Barama (ST) and Chapaguri (ST)

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Tribes

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Sansuma Khunggur Bwiswmuthiary, an Independent candidate until 2009 and later as a candidate of the Bodoland’s People’s Front, represented the constituency between 1998 and 2014. In the 2014 elections, another Independent candidate Naba Kumar Sarania won the seat.

Demographics: The seat is dominated by the indigenous Bodo community who constitute little less than half of the 15 lakh voters. Minorities, mainly Muslims, are nearly four lakh voters. SCs like Koch Rajbanshis are also found in significant numbers.

