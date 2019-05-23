Kodarma Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Annapurna Devi of BJP wins

Kodarma Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 5

Total electors: 16,39,629

Female electors: 7,69,613

Male electors: 8,70,016

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Assembly constituencies: Kodarma, Barkatha, Dhanwar, Bagodar, Jamua (SC), Gandey.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Babulal Marandi, who was also the first chief minister of Jharkhand, won the seat in 2004 General Election, defeating JMM’s Champa Verma by more than 1.5 lakh votes. Marandi resigned from the seat and the party in 2006 and floated his own political party JVM. In 2009, he contested as a JVM candidate and triumphed over Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist)(Liberation)’s Raj Kumar Yadav. However, he had to forfeit the seat to BJP’s Ravindra Kumar Ray in 2014.

Demographics: It is spread across the Kodarma district, and parts of Hazaribagh and Giridih districts. Kodarma has a population of 7,16,259 people, comprising 3,67,222 males and 3,49,037 females. Around 15.21 percent of the population comes under Scheduled Tribes. Hazaribagh district is a Hindu-majority district with 80.55 percent following Hinduism. The Census 2011 figures indicate that the percentage share of scheduled caste population to total population in Giridih district was 13.31 percent while that of scheduled tribes is 9.74 percent. The literacy rate is 63.1 percent in the district.

Your guide to the latest seat tally, live updates, analysis and list of winners for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 542 constituencies on counting day of the general elections.