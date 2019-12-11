Assembly Election Results LIVE 2019
Kodarma Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates | Jharkhand Assembly Elections; Constituency, Party, Candidate Name Wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Politics FP Staff Dec 23, 2019 07:57:28 IST

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME
RJD Amitabh Kumar
BJP Dr.neera Yadav
JVMP Ramesh Harshdhar
AJSU Shalini Gupta
MSPA Mahendr Prasad
PSP(L) Md. Mubark
LJP Rajeev Kumar Pandey
AAP Santosh Kumar Singh
IND Gulam Mustafa
IND Chandradev Yadav
IND Deepak Yadav
IND Dhiraj Kumar
IND Bhuneshwar Giri
IND Rajkumar Pd. Yadav
SP Subhash Mistry
BSP Prakash Ambedkar
IND Yogendra Kumar Pandit
  • The constituency of Kodarma, located in the Godda district of Jharkhand, will go the polls in the third phase of the Jharkhand Assembly Election on 12 December

  • Located in the Northern part of Jharkhand, the Parliamentary constituency seat of Kodarma district

  • In 2019, Lok Jan Shakti Party's Rajeev Kumar Pandey is up against independent MLAs Rajkumar PD Yadav and Gulam Mustafa

Kodarma Assembly Election 2019 |  The Assembly constituency of Kodarma, located in the Godda district of Jharkhand, will go the polls in the third phase of the Jharkhand Assembly Election on 12 December.

Located in the northern part of Jharkhand, the topography of this region is full of hillocks, plains, and mountains and is occupied by the Koderma forest reserve.

This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population share of 14.08 percent and a Scheduled Tribe population share of 5.91 percent. The estimated literacy level of Kodarma is 63.91 percent.

In this constituency, the BJP's Neera Yadav will contest against the RJD's Subhash Prasad Yadav

Representational image. AP

 

Following is a brief description of the Assembly constituency:

Constituency number: 19

Total population: 3,39,865

Males: 1,77,739

Females: 1,62,122

Transgender: 4

Polling stations: 334

Voter turnout in last Assembly Election: 62.51%

Major parties in the fray: BJP, JVMP, JMM, LJSP are major the major parties active in this seat

Updated Date: Dec 23, 2019 07:57:28 IST

