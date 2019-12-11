Kodarma Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates | Jharkhand Assembly Elections; Constituency, Party, Candidate Name Wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Kodarma Assembly Election 2019 | The Assembly constituency of Kodarma, located in the Godda district of Jharkhand, will go the polls in the third phase of the Jharkhand Assembly Election on 12 December.

Located in the northern part of Jharkhand, the topography of this region is full of hillocks, plains, and mountains and is occupied by the Koderma forest reserve.

This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population share of 14.08 percent and a Scheduled Tribe population share of 5.91 percent. The estimated literacy level of Kodarma is 63.91 percent.

In this constituency, the BJP's Neera Yadav will contest against the RJD's Subhash Prasad Yadav

Following is a brief description of the Assembly constituency:

Constituency number: 19

Total population: 3,39,865

Males: 1,77,739

Females: 1,62,122

Transgender: 4

Polling stations: 334

Voter turnout in last Assembly Election: 62.51%

Major parties in the fray: BJP, JVMP, JMM, LJSP are major the major parties active in this seat

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.