Know what investment tip PM Modi gave in reply to no-trust vote
PM Modi's comment came in reference to allegations made by the Opposition that government institutions like Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and Life Insurance Corporation (LIC). The Opposition has long said that these government institutions have shut down during the tenure of BJP
In a fierce reply to the Opposition’s no-trust motion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “Jin sarkari companies ko ye log gaali dein un par daawn laga dijiye (Bet on the government companies that these people abuse.)”
His comment came in reference to allegations made by the Opposition that government institutions like Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and Life Insurance Corporation (LIC). The Opposition has long said that these government institutions have shut down during the tenure of BJP.
“Opposition spoke lies about LIC. Today, LIC is growing stronger. Those interested in stocks know they should invest in government companies’ shares”, PM Modi said in Lok Sabha.
#WATCH | Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) recorded its highest-ever revenue. Despite their (opposition’s) allegations, HAL has emerged as the pride of the country. They said many things about LIC that the money of the poor will sink but today LIC is getting stronger. ‘Share… pic.twitter.com/dH2eOoGuk9
“The opposition had said the banking sector will collapse. They made foreign experts say this. They spread lies about banks. Our public sector banks’ net profit doubled”, he added.
The Opposition moved a no-confidence motion against the Modi government on 26 July which was accepted by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.
This is the second time PM Modi is facing a no-confidence motion.
