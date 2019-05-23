Kishanganj Lok Sabha Election 2019 LIVE Updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Kishanganj Lok Sabha Constituency
Constituency number: 10
Total electors: 14,38,990
Female electors: 6,76,113
Male electors: 7,62,877
Reserved: No
Delimited: Yes. Kishanganj Assembly segment was added from Madhepura Lok Sabha seat in 2008.
Assembly constituencies: Bahadurganj, Thakurganj, Kishanganj, Kochadhaman, Amour, Baisi.
Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: BJP’s Shahnawaz Hussain won the seat in 1999, defeating RJD’s Taslimuddin. However, the latter won the seat in 2004. Congress leader Mohammed Asarul Haque has been the MP since 2014.
Demographics: It covers the entire district of Kishanganj and parts of Purnia district. The constituency receives funds from the Backward Regions Grant Fund Programme. With a population of 16,90,400, Kishanganj district is a Muslim-dominated region with more than 11.49 lakh Muslims.
Updated Date: May 23, 2019 08:27:41 IST