Kishanganj Lok Sabha Election 2019 LIVE Updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Politics FP Research May 23, 2019 08:27:41 IST pollpedia

Election Result 2019 LIVE | Candidate, Constituency and Party-Wise Winner List

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
AIMIM Akhtarul Iman 0 Votes 0% Votes
JD(U) Syed Mahmood Ashraf 0 Votes 0% Votes
AAAP Alimuddin Ansari 0 Votes 0% Votes
SHS Pradip Kumar Singh 0 Votes 0% Votes
JMM Shukal Murmu 0 Votes 0% Votes
BMP Rajendra Paswan 0 Votes 0% Votes
INC Dr. Mohammad Jawed 0 Votes 0% Votes
AITC Javed Akhter 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Asad Alam 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Azimuddin 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Chhote Lal Mahto 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Rajesh Kumar Dubey 0 Votes 0% Votes
NOTA Nota 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Haserul 0 Votes 0% Votes
BSP Indra Deo Paswan 0 Votes 0% Votes
See More

Kishanganj Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 10

Total electors: 14,38,990

Female electors: 6,76,113

Male electors: 7,62,877

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. Kishanganj Assembly segment was added from Madhepura Lok Sabha seat in 2008.

Assembly constituencies: Bahadurganj, Thakurganj, Kishanganj, Kochadhaman, Amour, Baisi.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: BJP’s Shahnawaz Hussain won the seat in 1999, defeating RJD’s Taslimuddin. However, the latter won the seat in 2004. Congress leader Mohammed Asarul Haque has been the MP since 2014.

Demographics: It covers the entire district of Kishanganj and parts of Purnia district. The constituency receives funds from the Backward Regions Grant Fund Programme. With a population of 16,90,400, Kishanganj district is a Muslim-dominated region with more than 11.49 lakh Muslims.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 542 constituencies on counting day of the general elections.

Updated Date: May 23, 2019 08:27:41 IST

