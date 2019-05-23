Kishanganj Lok Sabha Election 2019 LIVE Updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Kishanganj Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 10

Total electors: 14,38,990

Female electors: 6,76,113

Male electors: 7,62,877

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. Kishanganj Assembly segment was added from Madhepura Lok Sabha seat in 2008.

Assembly constituencies: Bahadurganj, Thakurganj, Kishanganj, Kochadhaman, Amour, Baisi.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: BJP’s Shahnawaz Hussain won the seat in 1999, defeating RJD’s Taslimuddin. However, the latter won the seat in 2004. Congress leader Mohammed Asarul Haque has been the MP since 2014.

Demographics: It covers the entire district of Kishanganj and parts of Purnia district. The constituency receives funds from the Backward Regions Grant Fund Programme. With a population of 16,90,400, Kishanganj district is a Muslim-dominated region with more than 11.49 lakh Muslims.

