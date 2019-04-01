Kiren Rijiju's attempt to rescue citizenship bill and NRC ends up muddling both issues ahead of Lok Sabha polls

Two issues have come to be inextricably interlinked over the past few months: Those of the currently shelved Citizenship (Amendment) Bill and the National Register of Citizens (NRC). And the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) seems to be having to fight fires on both fronts. Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju has proposed an innovative formula to rescue the former from obloquy.

It is, of course, no secret that the citizenship bill is a baby the BJP refuses to abandon, and that it has created major problems for the party in the North East. A brief recapitulation is necessary to provide context. The amendment proposes to ease the rules for the grant of citizenship to Buddhists, Christians, Jains, Hindus, Parsis and Sikhs from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan who are in India as, usually, illegal immigrants by reducing the mandated period of 11 years of residence in India over the past 14 years to six.

Since the Bill could not be introduced in the Rajya Sabha after being passed by the Lower House, it will have to be re-introduced in the Lok Sabha once it is reconstituted after the elections. The BJP is committed to doing precisely that if the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) returns to power. The problem is that the BJP miscalculated its impact on the North East because its sectarian focus has led it to read Indian society uni-dimensionally. In other words, the BJP thought that by easing the provisions for granting citizenship to Hindu immigrants, mainly from Bangladesh and Pakistan, it would take another step in the direction of consolidating the majority under its umbrella.

But Indian society is not divided just along the axis of religion. It is divided along a host of other axes: Region, language, caste, ethnicity, culture and so on. The divide along the lines of language and cultural identity often overrides the divide along the line of religion in much of the North east, especially in Assam, where Bengali-speaking immigrants are not welcome, whatever their religion. The citizenship bill, thus, provoked mass fury throughout the North East, a focus area for the BJP in terms of establishing electoral and political hegemony. The BJP was, thus, forced to beat a tactical retreat, before its genetic code favouring Hindu consolidation kicked in and it introduced and passed the Bill in the Lok Sabha.

Even though the controversy has been played down now because the Bill has lapsed, the states in the North East have not forgotten that its shadow looms over them and that should the BJP/NDA return to power, it will probably be revived. Seeking to allay suspicion and apprehension, Rijiju suggested that a prospective amendment would not be implemented in the North East even while it would be enforced in other parts of the country.

Rijiju was trying to achieve a deft balance but ended up failing. On the one hand, he was equivocal, telling reporters, "The Centre will not introduce any Bill that harms the interests of Arunachal Pradesh and the North East." Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he added with abundant caution, had announced that his government would not 'bring in any law that goes against the interests of the people'. Which people, we may well ask, without being any the wiser.

Further along the way, Rijiju seemed to get a little more categorical. "Even if the Bill comes to other states, it will not come to the North East," he said, before posing the following question, which one can only read as being rhetorical: "If states like West Bengal want the Bill and if Gujarat is supporting it, why should we oppose it? If Rajasthan wants to accept persecuted Christians, Hindus or Muslims, why should the people of the North East oppose it?"

Rijiju's comments and 'questions' have holes in them. First, the Bill as it stands makes no exceptions for the North East. As it stands, it probably falls afoul of Article 14 of the Constitution, which forbids discrimination. Making an exception for some states would probably constitute a further legal infirmity. Second, there is no evidence that a large number of Indian states are backing the Bill. West Bengal, mentioned by the minister, has been categorical in its opposition to the Bill and Rajasthan has not said that it is waiting with open arms to accommodate 'persecuted' people. Third, and most curious, is Rijiju's inclusion of Muslims in the list of persecuted people Rajasthan wants to shelter, while the Citizenship Amendment Bill is specifically designed to deny citizenship to Muslim immigrants.

Rijiju's proposal is something of a mare's nest. And it has been called out for being precisely that. The All Assam Students' Union has torpedoed the minister's proposal as 'absurd'. It was, the students' union said, motivated by 'political hypocrisy' and was aimed at electoral gain. "This may be a new tactic to hoodwink the voters. If the voters get confused over the BJP's stand on the Bill, the party may get some more votes," the union's president said.

The Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuba Chhatra Parishad responded saying it might consider Rijiju's proposal if all illegal immigrants were expelled from the state on the basis of the cut-off date mentioned in the Assam Accord, which is 24 March, 1971, and a system of inner-line permits were introduced in the state. The first demand would effectively kill the Bill.

The BJP is faced with a logical problem. On the one hand, it has taken a position against illegal immigrants in general via the NRC. On the other hand, it cannot be seen to act against Hindu immigrants, which is why party president Amit Shah, speaking at a rally in Alipurduar, north Bengal, on Friday, promised to bring the NRC to Bengal, adding for good measure that all illegal immigrants would be identified and thrown out, although Buddhists and Hindus need not leave. He reiterated his party's commitment to the Citizenship Amendment Bill.

The problem is that the two projects just do not speak to each other and anyone can see that. Thus, the more BJP leaders fulminate against illegal immigrants while pitching for a discriminatory Bill, the more they find themselves in improbable calisthenic positions.

