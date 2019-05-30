Kiren Rijiju, Minister of State (Independent Charge), New Cabinet Minister of India 2019

Kiren Rijiju | Also a lawyer by profession and the BJP’s face in the North East, Kiren Rijiju served as the Minister of State for Home Affairs in the first Narendra Modi government. He was re-elected from the Arunachal West Lok Sabha constituency in the recently-concluded elections.

He had served as a member of the Khadi and Village Industries Commission from 2000 to 2005 and was adjudged the best young parliamentarian by the media during 14th Lok Sabha elections.

Recently, the UN designated him as the Disaster Risk Champion for the Asia-Pacific Region for his work in the area. With this, he became the first Indian to be conferred with this honour. From 2001 to 2004, he was a member of several national and international organisations and was also selected as one of the Asian youth leaders by the Asia Society Youth Conference in Tokyo in 2008.

Rijiju is an arts graduate and got his law degree from Delhi’s Hansraj College.