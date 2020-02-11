Kirari Election Result 2020 LIVE Updates | Delhi Assembly Elections; Constituency, Party, Candidate Name Wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Kirari Assembly Elections 2020: In the Kirari Assembly constituency, incumbent AAP MLA Rituraj Govind defeated BJP's Anil Jha by 5654 votes. Jha polled 80,658 against Govind's 86,312.

Kirari, which comes under the North West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency, voted along with 69 other constituencies in Delhi on 8 February. Over 2.5 lakh voters were eligible to cast their vote across 279 polling stations in the constituency.

In the 2015 polls, 65.27 percent voters had cast their votes. Rituraj Govind of the AAP sought re-election from the constituency, while Anil Jha of the BJP made his second attempt to wrest away the seat.

A look at Kirari constituency:

Constituency Name: Kirari

Constituency Number: 9

District Name: North West Delhi

Total Electors: 2,42,830

Female Electors: 1,02,855

Male Electors: 1,39,946

Third Gender: 29

Reserved: No

Results in previous elections: BJP’s Anil Jha Vats was the MLA between 2008 and 2014. Jha, in the 2013 polls, won the seat by a record margin of over 48,000 votes. In the 2015 polls, Rituraj Govind of AAP was elected by over 45,000 votes.

Demographics: Muslims form a sizeable votebank in Kirari. Jats and Purvanchalis are also a significant chunk of the electorate.

In fact, the incumbent AAP MLA is originally from Purvanchal. Notably, Purvanchalis — those who come from East Uttar Pradesh and Bihar — form the biggest migrant block in Kirari.

