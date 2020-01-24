Kirari Assembly Election 2020: Rematch of 2015 contest on cards as AAP's Rituraj Govind takes on BJP's Anil Jha

Kirari Assembly Elections 2020: Kirari, which comes under the North West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency, will be voting along with 69 other constituencies in Delhi on 8 February. Over 2.5 lakh voters will be able to vote across 279 polling stations in the constituency.

In the 2015 polls, 65.27 percent voters had cast their votes. Rituraj Govind of the AAP will seek re-election from the constituency, while Anil Jha of the BJP will make his second attempt to wrest away the seat. Votes will be counted on 11 February.

A look at Kirari constituency:

Constituency Name: Kirari

Constituency Number: 9

District Name: North West Delhi

Total Electors: 2,42,830

Female Electors: 1,02,855

Male Electors: 1,39,946

Third Gender: 29

Reserved: No

Results in previous elections: BJP’s Anil Jha Vats was the MLA between 2008 and 2014. Jha, in the 2013 polls, won the seat by a record margin of over 48,000 votes. In the 2015 polls, Rituraj Govind of AAP was elected by over 45,000 votes.

Demographics: Muslims form a sizeable votebank in Kirari. Jats and Purvanchalis are also a significant chunk of the electorate.

In fact, the incumbent AAP MLA is originally from Purvanchal. Notably, Purvanchalis — those who come from East Uttar Pradesh and Bihar — form the biggest migrant block in Kirari.

