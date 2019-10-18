Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019, Kinwat profile: Three-time NCP MLA Jadhav Pradip Naik up against BJP's Bhimrao Ramjee Keram

Kinwat Assembly Election 2019| The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly elections. Voting for the 288-member Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October, authorities said. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.

The notification and nomination process for the Assembly election was issued on 27 September. Candidates filed their nominations latest by 4 October. The scrutiny of nomination papers was done on 5 October and the last date to withdraw candidature from the electoral battle was 7 October. A total of 95,473 polling stations will be set up for over 8.95 crore voters in Maharashtra.

There is one reserved seat under the Scheduled Caste category in the Nanded district — Deglur (SC).

Constituency Name— Kinwat

Constituency Number—83

District—Nanded

Total Electors – 259272

Female Electors – 125682

Male Electors – 133582

Third Gender – 8

Reserved – No

Results in previous elections: In the 1999 election, BJP's DB Patil won from the constituency receiving a total of 25,731 votes against NCP candidate Jadhav Pradip Naik who secured 21,522 votes. In 2004, Jadhav Pradip Naik of the NCP won with 64,558 votes defeating Independent candidate Bhimrao Ramjee Keram who secured 36,042 votes. In 2009 too, Jadhav Pradip Naik won against Bhimrao Ramjee Keram receiving a total of 69,645 votes this time. In 2014 as well NCP's Jadhav Pradip Naik won against Independent candidate Bhimrao Ramjee Keram for the third time, but with a margin of just 5,000 votes.

In the 2019 election, NCP has once against fielded three-time MLA Jadhav Pradip Naik while Bhimrao Ramjee Keram is contesting as a BJP candidate. Also in the fray are Vinod Rathod (Patil) of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, Sandipbhau Nikhate of the Bahujan Samaj Party, Mirachi Maharaj Dharamdas Tripathi of the Jai Jawan Jai Kisan Party, Vishal Datta Shinde of the Sambhaji Brigade Party, Syed Imran Ali of the Indian Union Muslim League and Professor Hamraj Uike of the Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi, among others.

Demographics – Kinwat city came into existence in 1905. It is located in the Nanded district and has a total population of 247,786 people.