Khunti Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Arjun Munda of BJP in tough contest with Congress candidate

Khunti Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 11

Total electors: 11,11,852

Female electors: 5,46,308

Male electors: 5,65,544

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Tribes.

Delimited: No

Assembly constituencies: Kharsawan (ST), Tamar (ST), Torpa (ST), Khunti (ST), Kolebira (ST), Simdega (ST).

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Veteran Congress leader and former Bihar minister, Sushila Kerketta, won the Khunti Lok Sabha seat, defeating tribal leader and BJP candidate Kariya Munda in 2004. Kerketta passed away in 2009. In the same year, Munda won the seat on the BJP ticket conquering Congress candidate Neil Tirkey. He was also the Deputy Speaker of the 15th Lok Sabha. Munda continued to hold the seat in the 2014 election as well.

Demographics: This Lok Sabha constituency covers the entire Khunti and Simdega district and includes parts of Ranchi and Seraikela-Kharsawan district. Historically known as the birthplace of tribal freedom fighter Birsa Munda, Khunti district has a population of 5,31,885 people. The district is part of the South Chotanagpur division. The region comes under the Red Corridor experiencing considerable Maoist insurgency. It has a tribal population of 3,89,626 people. Simdega district has a population of nearly six lakh people, where more than 86 percent of total workers depend on agriculture for their livelihood. Nearly 80 percent of its population comprises tribal communities. Its literacy rate is 67.99 percent. It is the only Christian majority district in the state (51.1 percent) with 3.06 lakh people following the religion as per the 2011 Census. Ranchi district’s population constitutes 8.83 percent (29,14,253 persons) of Jharkhand’s population, as per Census 2011. Its sex ratio stands at 949. The district has a literacy rate of 76.06 percent. The district is also a beneficiary of the Backward Regions Grants Fund Programme.

