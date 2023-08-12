'Khooni khel khela hai': PM Modi slams Trinamool Congress over West Bengal poll violence
PM Modi said that TMC is making the lives of voters a 'hell' by threatening them during elections
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday slammed the Trinamool Congress-led West Bengal government saying that the party “played with blood” during the Panchayat polls in the state that saw wide-scale violence.
“TMC ne khooni khel khela hai,” he said while addressing the Kshetriya Panchayati Raj Parishad in West Bengal via videoconferencing.
अभी कुछ दिन पहले पश्चिम बंगाल में हुए पंचायत चुनाव में TMC ने कैसा खूनी खेल खेला, ये पूरे देश ने देखा है।
लेकिन ये पश्चिम बंगाल की जनता का प्यार ही है कि वो भाजपा कार्यकर्ताओं को आशीर्वाद देते रहे हैं और भाजपा प्रत्याशी जीतते जा रहे हैं।
जो लोग लोकतंत्र के चैंपियन बनते हैं,… pic.twitter.com/EFzeAKdWhy
— BJP (@BJP4India) August 12, 2023
He further said that TMC is making the lives of voters a “hell” by threatening them during elections.
“They do anything required to ensure that no BJP candidate can file nomination…they not only threaten BJP workers but also the voters. Contracts are given out to capture booths…This is their way of doing politics in the state,” the prime minister said.
He accused the Mamata Banerjee-led party of contracting goons to capture booths on vote-counting days.
“The party had given a contract to goons and asked them to capture booths on the vote counting day. During the counting of the votes, the TMC forced BJP members out of office and did not let them even watch. When BJP won despite all this, they took out rallies against our members,” he added.
‘Ghamandiya alliance got scared’
On 10 August, the Opposition Alliance I.N.D.I.A staged a walkout during Prime Minister Modi’s speech on the no-trust motion debate following which they were defeated in Lok Sabha.
Modi said that the Opposition’s ‘ghamandiya’ (arrogant) alliance had got scared of voting in the no-confidence motion.
प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi से जानिए मणिपुर पर सदन में चर्चा से क्यों भागा घमंडिया गठबंधन…
पूरा वीडियो देखें : https://t.co/JcpL3PEF7v pic.twitter.com/uhRN6TRnH0
— BJP (@BJP4India) August 12, 2023
He said, “We defeated the opposition’s no-confidence motion in Parliament and gave a befitting reply to those spreading negativity in the entire nation. The members of the opposition left Parliament mid-way.”
“The truth is that the opposition got scared of voting on the no-confidence motion. Had there been voting, the ‘ghamandiya’ alliance would have been exposed,” he added.
