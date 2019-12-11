Khijri Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates | Jharkhand Assembly Elections; Constituency, Party, Candidate Name Wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Khijri Assembly Elections 2019 | The Khijri Assembly constituency goes to the polls on 12 December, with 16 other constituencies, in the third phase of the Jharkhand election. Khijri is part of Ranchi district.

Results in past three elections

The Khijri Assembly seat, which is reserved for a Scheduled Tribe, is held by the Bharatiya Janata Party's Ramkumar Pahan, who defeated the Indian National Congress' Sundri Devi by a wide margin in the 2014 election. Ramkumar netted 94,581 votes compared to Devi's 29,699 votes in the constituency, which witnessed a 60 percent turnout.

In 2009, with voter turnout at 52 percent, the Congress' Sawna Lakra defeated Pahan by an extremely narrow margin. Lakra received 41,172 votes to Pahan's 38,394 votes.

In 2005, the BJP's Karia Munda squeaked out a win, netting 46,101 votes to Lakra's 43,473 votes on a Congress ticket.

The BJP is ruling Jharkhand by partnering with the All Jharkhand Students' Union (AJSU) under Chief Minister Raghubar Das. The Jharkhand Assembly term will end on 5 January, 2020.

Demography

Khijri is located between Ranchi and Khunti adjacent to the National Highway 20. In 2002, former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee kicked off the extremely popular Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan from Khijri.

As per a report in India Today, the people of Khijri are in an uproar over their dilapidated roads but they do not know whom to approach or who their MLA is. As per the report, the public is unaware that polls are imminent and alcohol addiction is a huge problem for the youths.

Following is a brief description of the Assembly constituency (as of 2014)

Constituency number: 62

Total electors: 2,97,332

Male: 1,55,654

Female: 1,41,678

Voter turnout in last Assembly Election: 60 percent

Major parties in the fray

The BJP is fielding incumbent MLA Ramkumar Pahan in hopes of retaining the seat, while the Congress is fielding Rajesh Kacchap.

The Asaddudin Owaisi-led All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen is looking to field a candidate in Khijri.

In 2014, the BJP won 37 seats, while its ally AJSU secured a win in five Assembly seats.

Among the Opposition parties, the RJD, Congress and the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) have formed an alliance for the polls under the leadership of JMM chief Hemant Soren. Soren is also the Opposition Alliance's chief ministerial candidate.

The BJP is hoping to retain power in Jharkhand following setbacks and winning fewer seats in both the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly election as compared to the 2014 polls in the two states. However, several of the NDA allies, including BJP's current Jharkhand alliance partner AJSU, have decided to contest the 2019 Assembly polls on their own. Ram Vilas Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) and the Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal (United) are also contesting the polls solo.

Out of the 81 Assembly constituencies in the state, nine are reserved for Scheduled Castes, 28 for Scheduled Tribes and 44 are of the general category.

According to the Election Commission, the state's population stands at 3.2 crore, of which 86 lakh are ST and 39 lakh are ST.

The state has a total number of 2,08,52,808 electors, including Service Voters. As per the electoral rolls in January 2019, there are 1.18 crore male voters, 1.08 crore female voters and 40,336 service voters.

The number of polling stations in 2014 were 24,803.

After Maharashtra and Haryana, Jharkhand is the third state to go to polls since Prime Minister Narendra Modi won the Lok Sabha election with a thumping majority in May.

The 82-member Jharkhand Assembly is being held in five phases between 30 November and 20 December with the counting of votes scheduled to take place on 23 December.

