Kheda Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates: Chauhan Devusinh of BJP wins

Kheda Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 17

Total electors: 15,99,476

Female electors: 7,66,244

Male electors: 8,33,232

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. The seat was created in 2008 after the delimitation exercise. Chaklasi and Kathala segments were dissolved.

Assembly constituencies: Daskroi, Dholka, Matar, Nadiad, Mahemdabad, Mahudha, Kapadvanj

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Dinsha J Patel of the Congress won the seat in 2009 but lost it to BJP’s Devusinh Jesinghbhai Chauhan.

Demographics: The constituency is spread across parts of Ahmedabad and Kheda district. Kheda district has a population of 22,99,885 people, comprising 11,85,727 males and 11,14,158 females. It has a literacy rate of 82.65 percent. The region is also known for tobacco farmers.

