Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019, Khed Alandi profile: Shiv Sena's Suresh Gore to take on NCP's Dilip Mohite

Khed Alandi Assembly Election 2019 | The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly polls. Voting for the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.

The notification and nomination process for the Assembly election was issued on 27 September. Candidates filed their nominations latest by 4 October. The scrutiny of nomination papers was done on 5 October and the last date to withdraw candidature from the electoral battle was 7 October. A total of 95,473 polling stations will be set up for over 8.95 crore voters in Maharashtra.

Click here for detailed coverage of Assembly Elections 2019

Constituency Name—Khed Alandi

Constituency Number—197

District Name—Pune

Total Electors— 326449

Female Electors—155937

Male Electors—170508

Third Gender—4

Reserved— No

Results in previous elections—In 2014, Khed Alandi witnessed Shiv Sena candidate Gore Suresh Namdeo defeat two-time winner Nationalist Congress Party's Dilip Dattatray Mohite. In 2009, Dilip Dattatray Mohite had defeated Shiv Sena's Ashok Shripati Khandebharad and independent candidate Narayanrao Baburao Pawar

This election will see Namdeo defend his seat against Mohite along with other candidates including Nitin Ambadas Gawai of Bahujan Samaj Party, Kamble Hiraman Raghunath Vanchit of Bahujan Aaghadi, Chetan Tukaram Patil of Hamari Apni Party Subodh Laxman Waghmare of Bahujan Mukti Party, and independent candidates Atulbhau Deshmukh, Aniket Murlidhar Gore and Pandurang Maharaj Shitole.

The Great Diwali Discount!

Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.

Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .