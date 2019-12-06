Kharsawan Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates | Jharkhand Assembly Elections; Constituency, Party, Candidate Name Wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Kharsawan Assembly Elections 2019: Kharsawan Assembly constituency falls in the Seraikella-Kharsawan district of Jharkhand. The Assembly constituency is reserved for Scheduled Tribe candidates as ST constitutes 39.9 percent of the total population in Kharsawan Block. The seat will go to polls on 7 December in the second phase of the Assembly election in Jharkhand.

A BJP bastion, Kharsawan has always elected a saffron candidate since the first Assembly election in 2005 — barring 2014 — as it is the home of one of BJP's tallest leaders in state Arjun Munda. However, this time around, the equation may change as the BJP has ignored party workers' request to field Munda's wife Meera from the seat as the former has moved to the Central Government. In his stead, the party has fielded Jawahar Banra.

Results in the last three elections:

Arjun Munda won the 2005 Assembly elections and the bypolls of 2011. He defeated his nearest rival Dashrath Gagrai of JV(P). In the bypolls, Munda bagged 61,801 votes as against Gagrai's 44,355 votes, whereas in the 2005 elections, he defeated Congress' Kunti Soy by a whopping 55,000 votes. However, Munda had to taste defeat in his bastion at the hands of Gagrai in the 2014 Assembly election with a margin of close to 12,000 votes.

In 2009, BJP fielded Mangal Singh Soy as Arjun Munda had moved to the Lok Sabha, and the former won the election with a comfortable margin of over 27,000 votes.

This time, however, the BJP surprised many by fielding Banra from the prestigious seat. Banra had earlier won from Chaibasa Assembly constituency in 1995 when Jharkhand was part of Bihar. In 2009, he had switched over to Congress after BJP denied him ticket. He returned to BJP five years later. In this election, Banra, who hails from Chaibasa, is pitted against JMM's Gagrai.

The fact that Banra, a non-local, faces Gagrai who is a regular face in Kharsawan seat may create troubles for the BJP candidate. Gagrai is the only person to have defeated Munda from his bastion.

Following is a brief description of the Assembly constituency:

Constituency number: 57

Total electors: 2,08,790

Male: 1,03,717

Female: 1,05,071

Transgender: 2

Polling stations: 282

Major parties in the fray: BJP, RJD, JD(U), JMM, JVM, CPI, SP, BSP

The BJP is contesting in all the 20 constituencies and the Opposition combine of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and the Congress in 14 and 6 seats, respectively. The RJD, also a part of the Opposition alliance, is not contesting in the second phase. The AJSU party, an NDA ally, which is contesting the assembly elections on its own for the first time since the creation of the state, has fielded candidates in 12 constituencies. Six candidates of the Trinamool Congress are also in the fray in the second phase of the Assembly election.

Voters are evaluating the performance of the state’s BJP government over the past five years. The results of Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly elections, both held months after the general elections where BJP steamrolled the Opposition, shows that voters make a clear distinction between supporting a party for state and national level.

The incumbent government's flip-flop over two land acts in tribal areas and its failure to increase the Other Backward Classes quota is not helping the saffron party's cause, which has been a part of the government for 15 of the 19 years of the state's existence.

