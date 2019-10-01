Haryana Assembly Election 2019, Kharkhoda profile: A Congress stronghold, party set to defend fortress

With voting for the 90-member Haryana Assembly scheduled for 21 October in a single-phase election, the Election Commission is getting ready to conduct this most important exercise in a democratic setup.

The term of the current Haryana Assembly will end on 2 November.

Out of the 90 Assembly constituencies in the state, 17 are reserved for Scheduled Castes as per the Delimitation of Parliamentary and Assembly Constituencies Order, 2008.

The state has a total number of 1,81,91,228 people as general electors while 1,07,486 are enrolled as Service Voters taking the final electoral rolls to 1,82,98,714 who will exercise their right to franchise in 19,425 polling stations. The number of polling stations in 2019 has registered a 19.58 percent rise than 2014.

According to the Election Commission, the last date for filing of nomination is 4 October and the date for scrutiny of nominations is 5 October. The last date for the withdrawal of candidature is 7 October.

The date of counting is on 24 October.

Following is a brief description of the Assembly constituency:

Kharkhoda Assembly Constituency

Constituency number: 30

Total electors: 1,59,161

Female electors: 71,800

Male electors: 87,361

Reserved: Yes, for the Scheduled Caste

Delimited: Yes

Results in the last four elections: Kharkoda held its first elections as an Assembly constituency in 2009. INLD’s Raju was defeated by the Congress’ Jaiveer who won with more than double the votes Raju received. In the next election in 2014, Jaiveer won again with 37,829 votes while Independent candidate Pawan Kumar emerged the runner-up with 23,647 votes. Kharkhoda is one of the few Assembly constituencies in Haryana in the 2014 elections that are a Congress stronghold.

Demographics: Khorkoda is the least populated Assembly constituency in Sonipat district in Haryana. Its election history shows that only two women have contested for Assembly elections. In fact, in the 2009 elections, there were no female candidates who contested.