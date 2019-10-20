Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019, Khanapur profile: Shiv Sena incumbent Anilbhau Babar takes on BSP's Santosh Hegde

Khanapur Assembly Election 2019 | The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly elections. Voting for the 288-member Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October, authorities said. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.

The notification and nomination process for the Assembly election was issued on 27 September. Candidates filed their nominations latest by 4 October. The scrutiny of nomination papers was done on 5 October and the last date to withdraw candidature from the electoral battle was 7 October. A total of 95,473 polling stations will be set up for over 8.95 crore voters in Maharashtra.

There is one reserved seat under Scheduled Caste category in the Sangli district — Miraj.

Constituency Name—Khanapur

Constituency Number—286

District Name—Sangli

Total Electors—322179

Female Electors—15585

Male Electors—166586

Third Gender—8

Reserved—None

Results in previous elections—In 2014, Shiv Sena candidate Anilbhau Babar won with 72,849 votes against the Congress candidate Patil Sadashivrao Hanmantrao who got 53,052 votes for the seat.

In 2009, Congress candidate Patil Sadashivrao Hanmantrao won 77,965 votes against an independent candidate Babar Anilrao Kalijerao’s 74,976 votes.

In 2019, incumbent MLA Anilrao Kaljerao Babar of Shiv Sena will be defending his seat against Santosh Hegde of BSP, former Congress candidate and MLA Sadashivrao Hanmantrao Patil who will fight independently and Aba Sopan Sagar of Janata Dal (Secular) among others.

