Khammam Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates: TRS' Nama Nageshwar Rao wins

Khammam Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 17

Total electors: 1,440,267 ( 2014 estimates)

Female electors: 5,92,349

Male electors: 5,86,887

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Assembly Constituencies: Madhira (SC), Aswaraopeta (ST), Kothagudem, Sathupalle (SC), Khammam, Palair, Wyra (ST)

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Congress’ Renuka Chowdhury was elected MP from the constituency in 1999 and 2004 elections. Tides turned in 2009 with the election of Nama Nageswara Rao from TDP. Rao was defeated in the 2014 election by YSRC’s Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy.

Demographics: Approximately 1,401,639 people reside in the Khammam district, as per census 2011. Of this, 1,084,811 reside in rural areas. Hindus are a majority in the constituency. It is also home to the Koya tribes (As per the 2011 Census, 486,391 Koyas in the state are spread across Khammam and Warangal). Coal mining and agriculture form the backbone of this constituency’s economy. Khammam district has also been identified as economically backward and received aid under the Backward Regions Grant Fund Programme. This was YSRC’s only saving grace in the 2014 elections.

