Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019, Khamgaon profile: BJP MLA Akash Fundkar faces Dnyaneshwar Patil in former Congress stronghold

Khamgaon Assembly Election 2019 | The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly elections. Voting for the 288-member Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October, authorities said. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.

The notification and nomination process for the Assembly election was issued on 27 September. Candidates filed their nominations latest by 4 October. The scrutiny of nomination papers was done on 5 October and the last date to withdraw candidature from the electoral battle was 7 October. A total of 95,473 polling stations will be set up for over 8.95 crore voters in Maharashtra.

There is one reserved seat under Scheduled Caste category in the Buldhana district — Mehkar.

Constituency Name – Khamgaon

Constituency Number – 26

District Name – Buldhana

Total Electors – 2,79,720

Female Electors –1,31,709

Male Electors –1,48,008

Reserved – Yes (SC)

Results in previous elections – The Congress wrested control of the constituency from the BJP in 1990 with Sananda Dilipkumar Gokulchand winning the seat by receiving 55,651 votes. Sananda went on to win the next two elections in the constituency reserved under the Scheduled Caste category, defeating BJP's Dhondiram Sonaji Khandare in 2004 and 2009 elections. In the 2014 election, BJP fielded Akash Pandurang Fundkar who managed to defeat Sananda with a margin of nearly 7,000 votes.

This year, Fundkar is again in the fray as a BJP candidate, and is up against Dnyaneshwar Purushottam Patil from Congress, Advocate Dilip Manohar Bhagat from the Bahujan Samaj Party, and Vasatkar Sharad Sukhdev from Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi, among others

Demographics – One of the most developed cities in the district, Khamgaon is known as the "Silver City". It has a total population of 320,644 people.