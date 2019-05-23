Khajuraho Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates: VD Sharma of BJP wins

Khajuraho Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency Number: 8

Total Electors: 17,02,794 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 9,07,312

Female Electors: 7,95,482

Assembly Constituencies: Chandla, Rajnagar, Pawai, Gunnaor, Panna, Vijayraghavgarh, Murwara, Bahoriband

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. Parts of the constituency were merged with the newly created Tikamgarh Lok Sabha constituency.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Except for the period between 1999 and 2004, when senior Congress leader Satyavrat Chaturvedi won the seat, Khajuraho has been the political citadel of the BJP. In 2004, Ramkrishna Kusumaria won the seat, while five years later, BJP candidate Jeetendra Singh Bundela retained the seat. In the last election, Nagendra Singh of the BJP won the seat.

Demography: Khajuraho, famous for its ancient architectural marvels, is situated in economically under-developed Bundelkhand region in Madhya Pradesh. Khajuraho Lok Sabha constituency is considered the home turf of Union Minister Uma Bharti. The constituency, which covers the whole of Panna district and parts of Chattarpur and Katni districts, is dominated by castes categorised under the OBCs. The Kurmi and Lodhi community are the two significant communities in the constituency. Scheduled Castes constitute less than 20 percent of the population, while Panna district has a significant Scheduled Tribes electorate too.

