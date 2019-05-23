Khagaria Lok Sabha Election 2019 LIVE Updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Khagaria Lok Sabha Constituency
Constituency number: 25
Total electors: 14,92,068
Female electors: 6,98,900
Male electors: 7,93,168
Reserved: No
Delimited: No
Assembly constituencies: Simri Bakhtiarpur, Hasanpur, Alauli (SC), Khagaria, Beldaur, Parbatta
Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: JD(U) leader Renu Kumari won the seat in 1999. However, in the next Lok Sabha election in 2004, she lost to RJD’s Rabindra Kumar Rana. Subsequently in 2009, Rana lost to Dinesh Chandra Yadav of the JD(U). LJSP’s Mahboob Ali Choudhary won the seat in 2014.
Demographics: It covers parts of Saharsa, Samastipur, and large parts of Khagaria districts. A flood-prone area, the population of Khagaria district is 1666886. The region also has a large Kushwaha and EBC (Extremely Backward Classes) population.
Updated Date: May 23, 2019 08:26:19 IST