Khagaria Lok Sabha Election 2019 LIVE Updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Politics FP Research May 23, 2019 08:26:19 IST pollpedia

Election Result 2019 LIVE | Candidate, Constituency and Party-Wise Winner List

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
AMP Umesh Chandra Bharti 0 Votes 0% Votes
RJSP Upendra Sahani 0 Votes 0% Votes
NOTA Nota 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Sangram Kumar Sada 0 Votes 0% Votes
PSS Tej Bahadur Singh 0 Votes 0% Votes
AAM Dhirendra Chaudhary 0 Votes 0% Votes
BMP Moni Kumar 0 Votes 0% Votes
VIP Mukesh Sahani 0 Votes 0% Votes
AJPR Madhuvala Devi 0 Votes 0% Votes
BSP Ramakant Chaudhari 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Shobha Devi 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Kundan Kumar 0 Votes 0% Votes
GJP Sunil Yadav 0 Votes 0% Votes
SHS Sandeep Kumar Saket 0 Votes 0% Votes
JKP Vinay Kumar Varun 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Nagendra Singh Tyagi 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Parmanand Singh 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Shiv Narayan Singh 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Bandan Kumar Singh 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Priadarshi Dinkar 0 Votes 0% Votes
LJP Choudhary Mehboob Ali Kaiser 0 Votes 0% Votes
Khagaria Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 25

Total electors: 14,92,068

Female electors: 6,98,900

Male electors: 7,93,168

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Assembly constituencies: Simri Bakhtiarpur, Hasanpur, Alauli (SC), Khagaria, Beldaur, Parbatta

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: JD(U) leader Renu Kumari won the seat in 1999. However, in the next Lok Sabha election in 2004, she lost to RJD’s Rabindra Kumar Rana. Subsequently in 2009, Rana lost to Dinesh Chandra Yadav of the JD(U). LJSP’s Mahboob Ali Choudhary won the seat in 2014.

Demographics: It covers parts of Saharsa, Samastipur, and large parts of Khagaria districts. A flood-prone area, the population of Khagaria district is 1666886. The region also has a large Kushwaha and EBC (Extremely Backward Classes) population.

Your guide to the latest seat tally, live updates, analysis and list of winners for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections.

Updated Date: May 23, 2019 08:26:19 IST

