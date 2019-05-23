Khagaria Lok Sabha Election 2019 LIVE Updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Khagaria Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 25

Total electors: 14,92,068

Female electors: 6,98,900

Male electors: 7,93,168

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Assembly constituencies: Simri Bakhtiarpur, Hasanpur, Alauli (SC), Khagaria, Beldaur, Parbatta

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: JD(U) leader Renu Kumari won the seat in 1999. However, in the next Lok Sabha election in 2004, she lost to RJD’s Rabindra Kumar Rana. Subsequently in 2009, Rana lost to Dinesh Chandra Yadav of the JD(U). LJSP’s Mahboob Ali Choudhary won the seat in 2014.

Demographics: It covers parts of Saharsa, Samastipur, and large parts of Khagaria districts. A flood-prone area, the population of Khagaria district is 1666886. The region also has a large Kushwaha and EBC (Extremely Backward Classes) population.

