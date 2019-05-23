Khadoor Sahib Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Jasbir Singh Gill of Congress wins

Khadoor Sahib Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 3

Total electors: 15,63,256

Female electors: 7,46,194

Male electors: 8,17,062

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. It came into existence in 2008. Jandiala, Tarn Taran, Khadoor Sahib, Patti Assembly segments were added from erstwhile Tarn Taran Lok Sabha seat. Zira Assembly segment was added from Firozpur Lok Sabha constituency.

Assembly constituencies: Jandiala (SC), Tarn Taran, Khem Karan, Patti, Khadoor Sahib, Baba Bakala (SC), Kapurthala, Sultanpur Lodhi, Zira

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Shiromani Akali Dal’s (SAD) Rattan Singh Ajnala won the seat in 2009. In 2014, SAD’s Ranjit Singh Brahmpura defeated Congress leader Harminder Singh Gill to become the MP.

Demographics: Khadoor Sahib is primarily a rural, agrarian-based Sikh-dominated seat with religion playing a major role. This is because the constituency houses a number of deras, babas and important gurdwaras. Hence, this constituency is also considered an Akali stronghold.

