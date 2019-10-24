Associate Partner

Assembly Election Results LIVE 2019
Live Blog
Refresh
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Politics News

Khadakwasala Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates | Assembly Elections; Constituency, Party, Candidate Name Wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Politics FP Research Oct 24, 2019 08:55:51 IST pollpedia

Election Result 2019 LIVE | Candidate, Constituency and Party-Wise Winner List

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
NCP Dodke Sachin Shivaji 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Dr. Balashaheb Arjun Pol 0 Votes 0% Votes
NOTA Nota 0 Votes 0% Votes
BJP Bhimrao Anna Dhondiba Tapkir 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Baladhe Deepak Babanrao 0 Votes 0% Votes
VBA Appa Akhade 0 Votes 0% Votes
BSP Arun Nanabhau Gaikwad 0 Votes 0% Votes
BMKP Adv. Bagade Rahul Bhagwan 0 Votes 0% Votes

  • Khadakwasala is the 211th constituency among 288 constituencies in Maharashtra

  • This year, the total number of electors are 483497 and out of which 257300 are male and 226187 are female electors.

  • Tapkir B. Dhondibar of the BJP won this seat in the 2014 elections.

Khadakwasala Assembly Election 2019 | The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly polls. Voting for the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.

The notification and nomination process for the Assembly elections will be issued on 27 September. Candidates can file their nominations latest by 4 October. The scrutiny of nomination papers will be done on 5 October and the last date to withdraw candidature from the electoral battle is 7 October. A total of 95,473 polling stations will be set up for over 8.95 crore voters in Maharashtra.

Click here for detailed coverage of Assembly Elections 2019 

Khadakwasala Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates | Assembly Elections; Constituency, Party, Candidate Name Wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Representational image. AP

Constituency Name—Khadakwasala
Constituency Number—211
District Name—Pune
Total Electors—483497
Female Electors—226187
Male Electors—257300
Third Gender—10
Reserved—None

Results in previous elections–In 2014, the BJP candidate Tapkir Bhimrao Dhondiba won this seat by securing 1,11,531 votes against NCP candidate Barate Dilip Prabhakar’s 48,505 votes. In 2009, MNS candidate Wanjale Ramesh Hiraman secured 7,90,006 votes against NCP candidate Vikas Pandharinath Danghat’s 56,488 votes  to win the seat.

The elections of 2019 will see Bhimrao (Anna) Dhondiba Tapkir defend his seat against Arun Nanabhau Gaikwad of BSP, Dodke Shivaji Sachin of NCP along with independent candidates including Baladhe Deepak Babanrao and Dr. Balashaheb Arjun among others.

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .

Updated Date: Oct 24, 2019 08:55:51 IST

Also See


Advertisement

Advertisement





Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores