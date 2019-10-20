Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019, Khadakwasala profile: BJP's Bhimrao Tapkir defends seat against multiple candidates

Khadakwasala Assembly Election 2019 | The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly polls. Voting for the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.

The notification and nomination process for the Assembly elections will be issued on 27 September. Candidates can file their nominations latest by 4 October. The scrutiny of nomination papers will be done on 5 October and the last date to withdraw candidature from the electoral battle is 7 October. A total of 95,473 polling stations will be set up for over 8.95 crore voters in Maharashtra.

Constituency Name—Khadakwasala

Constituency Number—211

District Name—Pune

Total Electors—483497

Female Electors—226187

Male Electors—257300

Third Gender—10

Reserved—None

Results in previous elections–In 2014, the BJP candidate Tapkir Bhimrao Dhondiba won this seat by securing 1,11,531 votes against NCP candidate Barate Dilip Prabhakar’s 48,505 votes. In 2009, MNS candidate Wanjale Ramesh Hiraman secured 7,90,006 votes against NCP candidate Vikas Pandharinath Danghat’s 56,488 votes to win the seat.

The elections of 2019 will see Bhimrao (Anna) Dhondiba Tapkir defend his seat against Arun Nanabhau Gaikwad of BSP, Dodke Shivaji Sachin of NCP along with independent candidates including Baladhe Deepak Babanrao and Dr. Balashaheb Arjun among others.

