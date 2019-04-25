Kerala records highest voter turnout in 30 years with 77.68% polling in Lok Sabha election; Kannur sees 83.05% voting percentage

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala recorded the highest polling in the last 30 years with 77.68 percent voter turnout on Tuesday.

While Kannur constituency recorded the highest percentage of 83.05, Thiruvananthapuram observed the lowest polling with 73 percent of the electorate coming out to vote. All 20 Lok Sabha seats in Kerala went to polls in the third phase of the general elections on 23 April.

Elections in the country are scheduled to be held in seven phases starting from 11 April and ending on 19 May. Counting of votes will take place on 23 May.

