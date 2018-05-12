You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Politics News

Kerala minor girl molested inside cinema hall by businessman in Malappuram; accused arrested

Politics PTI May 12, 2018 22:35:39 IST

Malappuram: A businessman was taken into custody on Saturday for allegedly molesting a minor girl inside a cinema hall in the district, police said.

The incident took place at a theatre in Edapal on 18 April, they said.

Moideen Kutty was taken into custody from Shornur and brought to a police station in Changaramkulam for questioning after visuals of the incident, captured on CCTV in the theatre, were aired by a television channel on Saturday.

File image of Kerala police. AFP

File image of Kerala police. AFP

The CCTV footage was handed over to police by childline authorities on 28 April.

Moideen Kutty was also accompanied by a woman to the theatre, police said.

Meanwhile, Health and Social Justice minister K K Shylaja said if police had failed to act despite receiving a complaint, it was a 'grave lapse' and action would be taken.

Leader of the Opposition in the state Assembly, Ramesh Chennithala, demanded action against the 'erring' police personnel and said it was unfortunate that they had 'failed' to act, despite receiving the complaint on 28 April.

The state Human Rights Commission also demanded action against the police personnel concerned.

It demanded that the Malappuram district police chief probe the incident and file a report within three weeks.

In another incident, police at Payannur registered a case under the POCSO Act against a man, who allegedly tried to molest a nine-year-old girl belonging to the nomadic community on 10 May.

The girl was sleeping along with her parents near a stadium at Payyanur in Kannur district when the man abducted her, police said.

However, the girl raised an alarm and her parents woke up, following which the man left her and fled the spot.


Updated Date: May 12, 2018 22:35 PM

Also Watch

IPL 2018: Royal Challengers Bangalore eye revival against Chennai Super Kings as 'Cauvery Derby' comes back to life
  • Thursday, April 26, 2018 In the Kanjarbhat community, a campaign against 'virginity tests' is slowly gaining ground
  • Tuesday, April 24, 2018 It's A Wrap: Beyond the Clouds stars Ishaan Khatter, Malavika Mohanan in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Monday, April 9, 2018 48 hours with Huawei P20 Pro: Triple camera offering is set to redefine smartphone imaging
  • Monday, April 16, 2018 Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore interview: Sports can't be anyone's fiefdom, we need an ecosystem to nurture raw talent

Also See






Raazi stars Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal and director Meghna Gulzar discuss their upcoming film



Top Stories




Cricket Scores