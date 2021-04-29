Kerala exit poll results 2021: The single-phase election to 140 Assembly seats in the state of Kerala was held on 6 April and the counting of votes will take place on 2 May

Kerala exit poll results 2021: The exit poll results for Kerala that went to the polls on 6 April will be out today (Thursday, 29 April) after 7.30 pm. The exit polls will begin shortly after voting for the eighth and final phase in West Bengal will conclude.

Kerala is among the four states and one UT that went to the polls this year. The other three states are Assam, West Bengal and Tamil Nadu, which went to polls along with the Union Territory of Puducherry. While Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry went to polls in a single phase, Assam and West Bengal had multiple phases. Assam had three phases while Bengal had eight.

A voter turnout of 73.58 percent was recorded, according to the estimated figures on the EC's Voter Turnout app.

The state will witness a three-way battle between the incumbent Left-led LDF, the Congress-led UDF, and the BJP.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is seeking another term in office, even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah campaigned extensively for the BJP. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also took an active part in Congress-led UDF's campaign in the southern state.

Several heavyweights including senior Congress leader and former chief minister Oommen Chandy, Kerala Congress (M) leader Jose K Mani, a key partner of the CPI(M)-led LDF, two Rajya Sabha BJP MPs KJ Alphons and Suresh Gopi are in the fray from constituencies spread across Ernakulam, Idukki, Kottayam and parts of Thrissur.

Central Kerala is considered a stronghold of the Congress-led UDF, but the LDF put up a strong show in the December 2020 civic polls, winning many local body seats.

Additionally, the Sabarimala temple issue and the incumbent government's COVID-19 management were also seen as likely to play on the minds of voters.

