Kerala exit poll results 2021: Poll predictions for three-cornererd election to be out after 7.30 pm today
Kerala exit poll results 2021: The single-phase election to 140 Assembly seats in the state of Kerala was held on 6 April and the counting of votes will take place on 2 May
Kerala exit poll results 2021: The exit poll results for Kerala that went to the polls on 6 April will be out today (Thursday, 29 April) after 7.30 pm. The exit polls will begin shortly after voting for the eighth and final phase in West Bengal will conclude.
Kerala is among the four states and one UT that went to the polls this year. The other three states are Assam, West Bengal and Tamil Nadu, which went to polls along with the Union Territory of Puducherry. While Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry went to polls in a single phase, Assam and West Bengal had multiple phases. Assam had three phases while Bengal had eight.
Single-phase election to 140 Assembly seats in the state of Kerala was held on 6 April and the counting of votes will take place on 2 May.
A voter turnout of 73.58 percent was recorded, according to the estimated figures on the EC's Voter Turnout app.
The state will witness a three-way battle between the incumbent Left-led LDF, the Congress-led UDF, and the BJP.
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is seeking another term in office, even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah campaigned extensively for the BJP. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also took an active part in Congress-led UDF's campaign in the southern state.
Several heavyweights including senior Congress leader and former chief minister Oommen Chandy, Kerala Congress (M) leader Jose K Mani, a key partner of the CPI(M)-led LDF, two Rajya Sabha BJP MPs KJ Alphons and Suresh Gopi are in the fray from constituencies spread across Ernakulam, Idukki, Kottayam and parts of Thrissur.
Central Kerala is considered a stronghold of the Congress-led UDF, but the LDF put up a strong show in the December 2020 civic polls, winning many local body seats.
Additionally, the Sabarimala temple issue and the incumbent government's COVID-19 management were also seen as likely to play on the minds of voters.
With inputs from PTI
also read
Urge EC with folded hands to curtail West Bengal poll schedule amid COVID-19 surge, says Mamata Banerjee
The chief minister, implying that the EC may have decided against clubbing the remaining phases at the BJP's behest, requested the poll panel to prioritise public health at a rally in Uttar Dinajpur
CPM to TMC to BJP: Political violence used to consolidate power in Bengal has driven cadre to switch loyalties
The fundamental difference in the organisational structure of the CPM and the TMC is another factor because of which the turncoats could not adjust to the new order and jumped to BJP as soon as they got the chance, notwithstanding the ideological differences between the parties
West Bengal exit poll results 2021: Poll predictions for 294 seats to be announced today at 7.30 pm
West Bengal saw a three-cornered fight between the Trinamool Congress, Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress-Left-ISF alliance